‘Can’t set up Water Front Management Authority’

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday informed the National Green Tribunal that the setting up of a Water Front Management Authority, as directed by the green tribunal earlier, was not possible as it required legislative provisions which was not under the purview of the urban body.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was told that as pointed out by the Yamuna Monitoring Committee, the DDA or the INTACH would require assistance from the municipal corporations or the police as they did not have regulatory powers.

“The suggestion of the Yamuna Monitoring Committee [YMC] is for setting up of Water Front Management Authority under the aegis of the DDA. It is submitted that DDA is already an authority constituted through a separate Act. Therefore, constituting another authority under the aegis of the DDA may not be possible legally as the constitution of the authority may again require legislative provision,” the urban body said in a report filed before the tribunal.

DDA report

Adding that other authorities and stakeholders were involved in management of the riverfront, the DDA in its report said, “Several experts are also involved from time to time... these organisations can access funds from their own budgets. While coordination between all these agencies is of utmost importance but any society or other body may not be able to exercise the powers of these organisations.”

Stating that there was effective monitoring of encroachments and unauthorised construction on the floodplain by the police, the DDA said, “Land in Delhi is with the government of India and the DDA is the agency authorised to manage land parcels in Delhi. Therefore, the landowner by the DDA along the riverfront cannot be transferred to any other agency.”

Cleaning of the Yamuna

The green panel has reserved its order which is to pronounced later. Earlier, the panel had sought responses from the DDA after the YMC suggested the setting up of a Water Front Management Authority to ensure cleaning of the river Yamuna.