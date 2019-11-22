‘Can’t permit guerilla warfare against accused’

“The accuser cannot be permitted to indulge in guerilla warfare against the accused,” observed the Delhi High Court after Instagram handle Herdsceneand, which had accused artist Subodh Gupta of sexual harassment on the photo sharing app, sought to remain anonymous during a defamation suit filed by the artist.

“The plaintiff [Mr. Gupta], without knowing the identity of defendant No.1 [Herdsceneand], cannot effectively prove the same to be false, motivated and defamatory. Shadowboxing is not permitted in litigation,” Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said, adding that “the plaintiff cannot be compelled to fight ghosts”.

The High Court’s observation came while it was hearing Mr. Gupta’s defamation suit against Instagram handle Herdsceneand and others, seeking ₹5 crore for damage caused to him and his family due to the alleged defamatory posts.

The High Court posted the case for further hearing on January 22.

The court said that allowing Herdsceneand to contest Mr. Gupta’s claim, not only knowing the case but also his identity, while making him press his claim against Herdsceneand without even knowing the identity of the defendant, “will amount to treating the two unequally and is against the very tenets of our jurisprudence”.

The judge also said that disclosing the identity of the defendant to the court would not redress the anomaly. “Whenever courts have proceeded to adjudicate... relying on material/information shared by one party, only with the court, while concealing it from the opposite party, the same has created unnecessary suspicion qua the merits of the decision and invited criticism,” the judge said.

While posting the case for further hearing on January 22, the court asked Herdsceneand to submit its response to the defamation suit in a sealed cover to maintain its interim anonymity and furnish redacted copies to the counsel for Mr. Gupta.