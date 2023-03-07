Can’t pass the MCD budget before March 22, says Shelly Oberoi

March 07, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said that the annual Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) budget will not be passed before March 22, when the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a plea regarding the House’s internal elections. The deadline to pass the civic body’s annual budget, comprising the estimated income and expenditure, is March 31.

On February 24, a fistfight broke out in the MCD House between BJP and AAP councillors after the Mayor declared a vote cast in the six-member Standing Committee polls invalid. Ms. Oberoi adjourned the House and called for fresh elections. A day later, the High Court stayed the Mayor’s order after two petitioners, including BJP councillor Shikha Rai, appealed against it.

“We have to call for a new House meeting to pass the budget. But this is not possible since the first meeting of the House is still ongoing,” said a senior MCD official. As per procedure, the first House meeting is concluded after all councillors are administered the oath and elections for the posts of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee members are conducted. However, even three months after the civic polls, the MCD internal polls are yet to be completed.

In December last year, MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti had presented the budget estimates for 2023-24, with the estimated expenditure standing at ₹16,023 crore. The Centre-appointed special officer had passed the civic body’s schedule of taxes on February 15.

Ms. Oberoi said that the councillors have started fixing roads in their wards by utilising funds under the CM’s road development scheme. She also said during her inspections she found schools where principals and guards were not present. “The schools lack the wherewithal to provide security to our children,” she said.