Can’t order BCI to equate U.K. law degree with Indian undergrad course: Delhi HC 

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea by a student seeking a direction to the Bar Council of India (BCI) to treat the LL.B. (Hons.) course obtained by him from the U.K.’s University of Hertfordshire as equivalent to an undergraduate course in India.

However, it asked the BCI to take a decision on the petitioner’s representation seeking to treat the foreign law degree as equivalent to an undergraduate court in India.

“Equivalence is a matter for academic bodies to decide and courts cannot declare courses of study or the institutions from which such courses are undertaken as equivalent to others,” the High Court said in its May 20 order.

The student, after completing his Secondary School Education in 2016 and his Senior School Certificate Examination in 2018, took admission to the LL.B (Hons.) Bachelor of Law course provided by the University of Hertfordshire. The course was completed by him in 2021.

He returned to India and on the basis of his degree, he sought enrolment as an advocate so as to practice in India.

However, he was informed by the BCI that to be qualified to practice as an advocate in India he would have to undertake a two-year bridge course conducted by the India International University of Legal Education and Research situated in Goa.

Mr. Preet Pal Singh, the counsel for the BCI, told the court that in the alternative he would have to undertake a five-year law course from any university in India after following the admission process stipulated in that regard.

Following the BCI’s stand, the student sought a direction to the BCI to treat the Bachelor of Law degree obtained by him from the U.K. University as equivalent to an undergraduate course in India so that he could on the basis of such declaration of equivalence obtain entry into a three-year law course in India.

