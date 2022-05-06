Can’t invoke right to free speech, no fundamental right to use Instagram, Meta tells Delhi HC

The Instagram app logo. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

May 06, 2022 00:34 IST

Argues that it is not amenable to the writ jurisdiction of the High Court

Social media giant Meta Platforms, Inc. — the parent organisation of popular platforms Instagram and Facebook — has told the Delhi High Court that the rights under Article 19 (free speech) of the Constitution cannot be invoked against it, as it is a private entity which does not discharge a public function.

In its affidavit filed in response to a writ petition against an alleged disabling of an Instagram account, the US-based company said that the “Instagram Service is a free and voluntary platform”, governed by a private contract, and the petitioner “has no fundamental right to use it”.

The High Court is seized of several petitions challenging the suspension and deletion of several user accounts by various social media platforms.

In March, in response to another petition against the suspension of a Twitter account, the Centre had told the High Court that an individual’s liberty and freedom could not be “waylaid or jettisoned in the slipstream of social and technological advancement” and that the social media platforms must respect the fundamental rights of the citizens and conform to the Constitution of India.

It had emphasised that a significant social media intermediary must be held accountable for subjugating and supplanting fundamental rights like the right to free speech and expression, else it would have “dire consequences for any democratic nation.”

In its affidavit filed in the instant case, Meta contended that it is not obligated to carry out a “public duty”, adding that when action is taken against a user in accordance with the private contract between them, it results in a “contractual dispute between two private parties”.

The social media giant argued that its enforcement actions were governed by Instagram’s Terms of Service and Community Guidelines, which constitute the private contract and so, Meta was thus not amenable to the writ jurisdiction of the High Court.

In the affidavit, Meta further stated that contrary to the petitioner’s allegations, it does not enjoy a monopoly in the domain of information dissemination nor does it carry out any sovereign function. The law only requires intermediaries to provide an opportunity to appeal after the action has been taken against any account and not hear them before action is taken, it said.