‘Can’t find how leak in riots case happened’

06 August 2021 01:22 IST

An enquiry has failed to establish how the details of investigation into a Delhi riots case were shared with media, Delhi Police has told the High Court in a status report on accused Asif Iqbal Tanha’s plea alleging that the content of chargesheets was leaked even before cognisance was taken by the court.

Justice Mukta Gupta on Thursday said she would read Delhi Police’s separate enquiry report received by her in a sealed cover and listed Mr. Tanha’s plea for hearing on August 11.

Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for Delhi Police, informed the court that the status report was also filed in the matter. In the status report, police said that while a “detailed enquiry” was conducted into the allegations, it could not be found how the alleged leakage took place.

