Can’t expect authorities to completely wipe out stray animals off roads: Delhi HC

February 14, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

Municipal authorities cannot be expected to completely wipe out stray animals off Delhi’s roads, said the Delhi High Court, as it closed a contempt petition accusing agencies of not complying with its 2019 directions on the issue.

In an order dated February 7, Justice C. Hari Shankar said it is the duty of the authorities to take “concerted, sincere, and optimum steps” to ensure that stray animals are rehabilitated and do not become a menace for residents or traffic on the road.

The court was hearing a plea by Salek Chand Jain, a city resident who contended that the High Court’s directions issued five years back were not being implemented properly.

September 2019 order

In a September 2019 order, a Division Bench of the High Court had said, “We expect, from the respondents [authorities], that a committee or other type of body will be constituted immediately... so that they may evolve some scheme or policy on how to control stray cattle, street dogs, and monkeys and the action will be initiated immediately”.

At the latest hearing, the court said it perused the status reports filed by the authorities, which state that the estimated cattle population in Delhi at present after the COVID-19 pandemic stands at 83,671 and the four gaushalas (cow shelters) in the city have sufficient space to accommodate abandoned cattle.

The court said the reports were sufficient to constitute “substantial compliance” with its 2019 order.

“In any event, in view of the status reports filed by the respondents, it cannot be said that there is contumacious or wilful disobedience on their part in complying with the directions contained in the order dated September 25, 2019. There is a distinction between contempt and enforcement,” it remarked, disposing of the plea.