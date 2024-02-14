GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Can’t expect authorities to completely wipe out stray animals off roads: Delhi HC

High Court disposes of petition seeking contempt proceedings against agencies in the city

February 14, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The HC had directed the authorities to set up a committee to frame a policy to control stray cattle, street dogs, and monkeys.

The HC had directed the authorities to set up a committee to frame a policy to control stray cattle, street dogs, and monkeys. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Municipal authorities cannot be expected to completely wipe out stray animals off Delhi’s roads, said the Delhi High Court, as it closed a contempt petition accusing agencies of not complying with its 2019 directions on the issue.

In an order dated February 7, Justice C. Hari Shankar said it is the duty of the authorities to take “concerted, sincere, and optimum steps” to ensure that stray animals are rehabilitated and do not become a menace for residents or traffic on the road.

The court was hearing a plea by Salek Chand Jain, a city resident who contended that the High Court’s directions issued five years back were not being implemented properly.

September 2019 order

In a September 2019 order, a Division Bench of the High Court had said, “We expect, from the respondents [authorities], that a committee or other type of body will be constituted immediately... so that they may evolve some scheme or policy on how to control stray cattle, street dogs, and monkeys and the action will be initiated immediately”.

At the latest hearing, the court said it perused the status reports filed by the authorities, which state that the estimated cattle population in Delhi at present after the COVID-19 pandemic stands at 83,671 and the four gaushalas (cow shelters) in the city have sufficient space to accommodate abandoned cattle.

The court said the reports were sufficient to constitute “substantial compliance” with its 2019 order.

“In any event, in view of the status reports filed by the respondents, it cannot be said that there is contumacious or wilful disobedience on their part in complying with the directions contained in the order dated September 25, 2019. There is a distinction between contempt and enforcement,” it remarked, disposing of the plea.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / animal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.