Can’t deny information sought by Assembly: Delhi Assembly Speaker

March 30, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (right) | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Information sought by the Assembly or its committees cannot be denied except on the grounds of national security or if the disclosure of the information could prejudice the safety or interest of the State, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel announced on Wednesday.

The Speaker’s decision comes in the wake of a power tussle with the Lieutenant-Governor.  The Hindu had reported earlier this month that the Speaker’s office had said that a report, on the violations of rules by the Delhi Assembly committees sought by the L-G’s office, appears to be an “attempt to interfere in the functioning of the Assembly”.

