HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Can’t deny information sought by Assembly: Delhi Assembly Speaker

March 30, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (right)

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (right) | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Information sought by the Assembly or its committees cannot be denied except on the grounds of national security or if the disclosure of the information could prejudice the safety or interest of the State, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel announced on Wednesday.

The Speaker’s decision comes in the wake of a power tussle with the Lieutenant-Governor.  The Hindu had reported earlier this month that the Speaker’s office had said that a report, on the violations of rules by the Delhi Assembly committees sought by the L-G’s office, appears to be an “attempt to interfere in the functioning of the Assembly”.

Related Topics

Delhi / executive (government)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.