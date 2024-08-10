Can’t allow cows to graze on toxic waste, says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday noted that cows cannot be allowed to graze on toxic waste, and that authorities must develop better infrastructure for dairies for the sake of the “next generation”.

The court made the observation while hearing a plea by the owners of Bhalswa Dairy, which was earlier directed to be shifted to Ghogha in view of the “inability” of the authorities to prevent cattle from feeding on a nearby sanitary landfill.

“People in Delhi must get good-quality milk. We cannot have cows grazing on and around a sanitary landfill. Cows can’t be eating toxic waste. Cancer cannot be on the upstream... The focus is on the next generation of the city. We owe it to the next generation,” the court said.

The dairy owners had filed an application in the matter concerning the state of dairies in the Capital and had sought to be made party to the proceedings. They also sought interim relief from the demolition of alleged illegal structures on their dairy.

The court orally directed authorities to allocate the land in Ghogha for the creation of barracks for cattle within 10 days, adding that it also intended to utilise funds to build a “modern dairy” there.

“We are holding back the money for a larger purpose. We want some more facilities to be set up there, like a biogas plant,” the court stated.

The counsel for the dairy owners said the parties were not encroachers on the Bhalswa dairy land, and were affected by the court order directing its relocation as it involved human and cattle lives.

The court expressed concern over the state of the dairy, remarking, “You are supposed to use it as a dairy. Today an air-conditioner showroom is open there.. See the structures. Animals are put on the first floor”. It added that there was a “mountain” of landfill near the site. The counsel for the dairy owners, however, said the cattle was not left out on the roads.

The court said it will pass an order on the dairy owners’ plea.

Last month, the court directed authorities including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi government to extend sanctions required to take immediate steps for shifting all the dairies from Bhalswa to Ghogha dairy colony.

