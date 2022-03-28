Cannot deprive fundamental & legal rights of security agency’s employees: HC

March 28, 2022 01:35 IST

Petitioner said she was unable to enforce her legal right to promotion

The Delhi High Court said the employees of a government security establishment cannot be deprived of their fundamental and legal rights just because they work in an intelligence and security organisation.

“To hold so would amount to holding that those who serve in these organizations have no human rights,” a Bench of Justices Manmohan and Sudhir Kumar Jain said in a recent judgment allowing an officer with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to get copies of seniority list and DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee) promotion/rejection orders under the RTI Act.

The officer had contended that in the absence of information sought for under the RTI Act, she was unable to enforce her fundamental and legal right to promotion.

The Centre, on the other hand, argued that the legislature has granted complete immunity to the agency in the Second Schedule to the RTI Act and therefore, they cannot be called upon to disclose information under the provisions of the RTI Act. It added that the only exceptions as provided in the proviso to Section 24 of the RTI Act are when the information so sought pertains to allegations of corruption and human rights violation.

Broader ‘human rights’ meaning

The Bench said that the expression ‘human rights’ cannot be given a narrow or pedantic meaning. “Human rights have been used for a variety of purposes, from resisting torture and arbitrary incarceration to determining the end of hunger and of medial neglect. In fact, the human rights are both progressive and transformative,” it said.

“It is settled law that employees have a legitimate expectation of promotion... If employees of an establishment cannot agitate their grievances before judicial forums, these organizations/establishments may become autocratic,” the High Court remarked.

It also highlighted that through the RTI application, the officer was not seeking information with regard to any investigation or intelligence or covert operations carried out nationally or internationally.

‘Sunlight is the best disinfectant’

The High Court further said that the RTI Act is a tool that facilitates the employees and officers in airing their grievances systematically. “It is said that sunlight is the best disinfectant and RTI Act promotes the said concept. Consequently, both service and RTI laws act like a safety valve in the society’,” the Bench said.

Therefore, in the present case, non-supply of the information/documents is a human rights violation as in the absence of the same, the officer would not be able to agitate her right to promotion, it added.

The High Court also clarified that information pertaining to proposals for the promotion of third parties cannot be provided to the officer.