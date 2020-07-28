‘Cannot decide what a university should teach’

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking directions to the Centre and the Delhi University to introduce classical dances as a subject in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the varsity.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said it cannot issue any such direction as it cannot tell a university which courses it should teach.

Exhaust remedy

“We cannot decide what course should be run by the university. Who will draft the syallabus,” the Bench remarked as it asked the petitioner Ananya Bhattacharya to first exhaust all the remedy available to her, such as making a representation to the government and the varsity before coming to the court.

“Is there any other university available in the country where they are offering BA in dance. If, yes, then go there. You [Ms. Bhattacharya] want everything in Delhi,” the High Court said.

Ms. Bhattacharya, in her plea, has claimed that many students who have majored in classical dances in schools are being denied access to undergraduate and postgraduate course in classical dances by DU.

She claimed that Delhi University, however, have undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the students who majored in vocal and instrumental music in school.

Integral part

This, Ms. Bhattacharya, said was “ignoring the fact that dance is an integral, inseparable, and essential part of music at par with vocal and instrumental music”.

“Geetam [vocal music], Vadyam [instrumental music], evam Nrityam [dance] Trayam Sangeet Muchyate” is the cardinal nature of music, she said.

“Delhi University by separating the inseparable has caused wholly avoidable grave and serious discrimination and prejudice to the cause of the students of classical dances,” the plea said.