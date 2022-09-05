Canine squad deployed at Tihar to prevent drugs smuggling

Dogs have been trained at paramilitary camps

In a bid to curb the smuggling of drugs in Tihar jail, authorities have deployed a dog squad to sniff out narcotics hidden by inmates in their cells and body cavities.

Director-General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said a 4-member dog squad has been deployed in jail premises and plans are afoot to bring in more trained dogs. The canines have been trained in the camps of paramilitary forces, such as ITBP, BSF and CISF.

“There have been several incidents where jail guards have seized narcotics from inside an inmate’s cell. In order to prevent such cases, the dog squad has been raised and specially trained to sniff out drugs from inside the cell,” a jail officer said.

“The dogs were trained for six months at the paramilitary camps, following which they have been deployed at the prison”.

The officer said that inmates smuggle drugs inside their body cavities, such as mouth and anus, and retrieve the narcotics when they reach their cells. The jail officer said the drugs are also smuggled by the inmates’ kin through their clothes.

Recently, a junior doctor of Tihar was caught allegedly smuggling drugs inside the prison for an inmate. He allegedly hid the drugs inside his shoes and was caught while being frisked.

Pilot plan

The jail officer said that the performance of the canine squad will be monitored and if it is found to be successful in intercepting drugs, such squads will also be deployed in the prisons at Mandoli and Rohini.

To stop the movement of drugs, the Tihar jail authorities have also installed several jammers inside the jail premises to block mobile signals as inmates are known to smuggle phones inside the prison in the same way they smuggle drugs. Several CCTV cameras have also been installed in order to curb illegal activities.

Prison expert and former jailer Sunil Gupta termed the deployment of the canine squad at Tihar a “cosmetic exercise”.

“The move won’t serve its purpose as the dogs will not be able to sniff out drugs from inside a cell as the cells usually stink that that odour will camouflage the smell of drugs. Moreover, drugs are usually smuggled in body cavities by inmates or their kins and sniffer dogs have not known to be proficient in sniffing out narcotics smuggled in such manner,” Mr. Gupta said.