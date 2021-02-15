Candle march at border for Pulwama martyrs

Protesters, ex- defence personnel, women and children also pay tribute to farmers who died during stir

Protesters at the Ghazipur border protest site held a candlelight march on Sunday evening in remembrance of the Pulwama attack martyrs as well as the farmers who died during the stir while Jai jawan, Jai Kisan (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer) echoed all around.

The march started from the main stage went towards the other side of the road on the blocked national highway, took a U-turn, and circled back to the main stage. A group of former defence personnel also reached the site to participate in the march.

‘Conspiracy by govt.’

Satyendra Singh, a protester, said: “All tools and conspiracy planned by the government to uproot or defame the farmers’ protest have been wasted. The government has no option other than repealing the new farm laws. We will go back home only after the new farm laws get withdrawn.”

Former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur, who attended the protest and participated in the candle march, said if the government refused to repeal the laws, then they will change vote for someone else in the next election.

According to him, not only farmers but also defence personnel are suffering. He requested the government for a detailed inquiry into the Pulwama attack. He alleged that the government has tried to pit farmers and soldiers against each other.

Another protester, Sushil Singh from Shamli, said: “More than 70% of India’s population directly or indirectly depend upon agriculture. I request people to come forward and join the protest. Today or tomorrow, the government has to agree to the demands of farmers.”

Pictures of farmers, who died during the protest, were pasted along with images of Pulwama martyrs on the main stage. Women and students also participated in the march.

“It’s better to be an andolonjeevi than jhulajeevi or dangsjeevi. The country got freedom because of andolanjeevis. It is an insensitive government and the death of farmers or jawans doesn’t matter to them,” said Ashok Kumar, a protester.

With the mercury rising, protesters said, they have installed more drinking water kiosks and started distributing oranges to keep protesters hydrated. Meanwhile, elderly protesters have been asked to remain inside tents or trolley.