Cancellation of open book exams sought

About 25 members of the Academic and Executive Councils of Delhi University (DU) on Thursday wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi demanding immediate cancellation of open book examinations (OBE) for final semester students.
Citing reports that a University Grants Commission expert committee had recommended the cancellation of exams for terminal semester students, the letter states that the DU community welcomes the move.
“Teachers have clearly articulated their opposition to the online OBE pointing out the discriminatory nature of such examinations, especially the lack of access to online or other resources as well as technological support, and the fact that the OBE would promote the use of unfair means and penalise honest students,” the letter read. It added that students being ill-prepared, mired with anxiety and unconducive domestic environments “compel us to view the university’s continued insistence on OBE as nothing but irresponsible adventurism”.
Arguing that it was important to respond with sensitivity, the signatories urged the V-C to withdraw the notification and datesheet for OBEs and called upon him to look at alternative, taking into confidence statutory bodies of the university. It also called upon him to facilitate the immediate revision of the academic calendar so that the university is not forced to reopen when students and employees are vulnerable to COVID-19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath