Cancellation of open book exams sought

About 25 members of the Academic and Executive Councils of Delhi University (DU) on Thursday wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi demanding immediate cancellation of open book examinations (OBE) for final semester students.

Citing reports that a University Grants Commission expert committee had recommended the cancellation of exams for terminal semester students, the letter states that the DU community welcomes the move.

“Teachers have clearly articulated their opposition to the online OBE pointing out the discriminatory nature of such examinations, especially the lack of access to online or other resources as well as technological support, and the fact that the OBE would promote the use of unfair means and penalise honest students,” the letter read. It added that students being ill-prepared, mired with anxiety and unconducive domestic environments “compel us to view the university’s continued insistence on OBE as nothing but irresponsible adventurism”.

Arguing that it was important to respond with sensitivity, the signatories urged the V-C to withdraw the notification and datesheet for OBEs and called upon him to look at alternative, taking into confidence statutory bodies of the university. It also called upon him to facilitate the immediate revision of the academic calendar so that the university is not forced to reopen when students and employees are vulnerable to COVID-19.