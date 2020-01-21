Delhi

Cancel Tomar’s nomination, BJP asks CEC

A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders on Monday met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and demanded cancellation of the nomination of AAP candidate Jitendra Singh Tomar from the Trinagar Assembly constituency in light of the recent High Court decision regarding his alleged forged degree case.

The BJP said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora assured the delegation of “appropriate action” in the case.

“The High Court on January 17, 2020, had found Mr. Tomar guilty of filing false information regarding his education. Now, for the sake of vote bank, AAP has again given a ticket to Tomar, who was arrested in a forged degree case in 2015,” said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Jan 21, 2020

