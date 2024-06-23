GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cancel NEET-UG, conduct retest without delay, says AAP’s Sandeep Pathak

Published - June 23, 2024 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak. | Photo Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak on Saturday said the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 results were announced on June 4, the day of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election, to “hide the failure of the system, which involves paper leaks from across the country, huge irregularities in its marking, and grace marks being given without basis”.

He demanded that the NEET be cancelled immediately and a retest conducted. “If trust has to be earned, then this type of rigging will have to be stopped immediately,” Mr. Pathak said.

