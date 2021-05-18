Cancel flights from Singapore, says CM

‘Virus strain from the city-state very dangerous for children’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to cancel flights from Singapore, which has reported a strain that is said to be “very dangerous” for children.

Mr. Kejriwal took to Twitter to talk about the new strain of the virus that he said could invade India in the form of a third wave.

“The new form of COVID in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi has over the past month been reeling under the second wave of COVID-19 infections that saw the positivity rate peak on April 22, when it was 36.2%.

Singapore refutes reports

Reacting to reports about a new strain, the Singapore Health Ministry stated: “There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions... There is no “Singapore variant”. The strain prevalent in many cases in Singapore in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India.”