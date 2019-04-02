Cancel FIR against us, appeals Bhondsi family

GURUGRAM

02 April 2019 01:45 IST

Threatens to migrate to a safer place if the demand is not met, requests security

The Muslim family in Bhondsi who was attacked on March 21 by a group of men, on Monday made an appeal to the district administration to cancel the first information report registered against them and threatened to migrate to a safer place if their demand was not met.

‘False case’

In a memorandum to Sohna Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mohammad Sajid, the owner of the house, said that his family members feared for their life and that a false case was registered against them to create pressure to reach a compromise.

SHO, IO biased

He also requested security for his family and demanded that the case registered against them be withdrawn or he would be forced to move to a safer place. He also accused the Station House Officer, Bhondsi and the Investigation Officer in the case of being biased and demanded that the latter be changed.

Advertising

Advertising

The family also had a press conference on the issue and expressed fear for their life. Muslim Ekta Manch chairman Hazi Shahzad Khan said the allegations made against the family in the FIR were baseless. “Had there been any complaint against the family, it should have come up on the same day. How come the complaint appeared after six days? The administration had assured the family that they would be protected and no action would be taken against them, but the opposite has happened,” said Mr. Khan. He also denied the allegations that the family had started the fight.

SDM, Sohna, Chinar Chahal, said the matter was under investigation and the civil administration could not interfere in it, but the police were directed to be impartial in their probe and the family was told to produce the evidence with them. “The investigation would be supervised by the administration to make sure that it is impartial,” said Ms. Chahal. She said that the fear expressed by the family was understandable and that already around 10 police personnel were deployed for their security. She added that the security would be increased, if needed. Ms. Chahal also said that the administration would write to Haryana Education Board to conduct special examination for the boy in the family who had missed his Class X exam due to the injury.