‘Cancel final-year exams in Central universities too’

New Delhi

11 July 2020 22:27 IST

Kejriwal appeals to Modi to personally intervene and ‘save future of our youth’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene and cancel final-year exams across all centrally-administered universities, including Delhi University.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced that upcoming written exams, including final-year exams, at all State-run universities have been cancelled and students will be promoted on the basis of the results of previous exams, semesters or other modes of evaluation.

“For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon’ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central govt universities and save the future [sic.],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted, with a copy of his letter to the Prime Minister.

Advertising

Advertising

The directions issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to universities and colleges across the country to undertake written final- semester exams angered lakhs of students, teachers and parents, and they were demanding that it be rolled back, he stated.

When prominent universities such as IIT and NLU can give degrees to final-semester students on the basis of internal evaluation, why can’t others, he asked, adding that many prominent universities across the world had done the same owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extraordinary circumstances brought about by the unprecedented pandemic necessitated unprecedented decisions. Many States, including Delhi, have decided to cancel exams at their universities, but in DU’s case, a decision in this regard is the Centre’s prerogative, he said further.

“The Ministry of Human Resource Development and the UGC are not ready to change their mind regarding this decision. It appears only your [PM Modi] personal intervention can solve this issue,” he stated.

“I humbly appeal to you, in the overall interest of students, that the Centre and the UGC amend their decision, cancel final-semester exams and save the future of our youth,” he also stated.