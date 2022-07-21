Cancel anticipatory bail to Rajasthan Minister’s son: rape victim

Delhi HC seeks response of police and the accused

The plea claimed that the accused, after being granted anticipatory bail, threatened the victim to take back her complaint. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi HC seeks response of police and the accused

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of Delhi police and a Rajasthan Minister’s son, accused of raping a woman, on a plea by the victim seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to him.

Justice Yogesh Khanna gave the direction on the victim’s petition challenging a trial court’s June 9 order granting anticipatory bail to the accused, Rohit Joshi, son of Rajasthan Minister for Public Health Engineering Mahesh Joshi. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 23.

The woman, in her plea, stated that the trial court failed to impose appropriate conditions on the accused. The plea stated that the accused, being the son of a sitting Rajasthan Minister, is a highly influential person who has the capacity to create hindrance in the investigating process and coerce and intimidate the witnesses.

The plea claimed that the accused, after being granted anticipatory bail, threatened the victim to take back her complaint. The plea further claimed that on July 10, the victim’s father and brother were attacked in Jaipur and an FIR was lodged there in this regard.

As per the complaint, the woman came in contact with the accused in 2020 through social media, and in January last year, she went to Sawai Madhopur along with the accused and his friends, where he gave her a sedative-laced juice and raped her while she was unconscious.