Can striking down an exception create new offence, asks HC

Until marital rape becomes an explicit crime, it will remain condoned: counsel

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked if striking down the provision in Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which grants immunity to husbands against marital rape, as unconstitutional would lead to creating a new offence.

A Bench of Justices Rajeev Shakdher and C. Hari Shankar posted the query to advocate Karuna Nundy, who is representing two petitioners -- RIT Foundation and All India Democratic Women’s Association -- that are seeking to strike down the exception granted to husbands under the Indian rape law.

The Bench’s query came in view of arguments raised by some parties in the case that courts cannot create new offence. It asked Ms. Nundy whether there were precedents where courts had struck down a statutory provision even if it led to creation of a new offence.

The Bench elaborated that today if a wife files a complaint of rape against her husband and gets an FIR registered, the husband can move the court to strike it down. “Once she says he is her husband, there is no offence...,” the Bench remarked.

However, if the exception is struck down, the same relief is not available to the husband any more, the Bench said, adding, “So the question again is are we not creating an offence?”

Bunch of petitions

In India, marital rape is not defined in any statute or law. The High Court was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking to strike down the exception granted to husbands under the Indian rape law.

The exception says sexual intercourse by a man with his wife aged 15 years or above is not rape even if it is without her consent. In October 2017, the Supreme Court increased the age to 18 years.

Govt.’s stance sought

During the hearing, the court also asked the Centre’s counsel to clarify the stand of the government on the issue.

Ms. Nundy argued that until marital rape becomes an explicit offence it will remain “condoned”. “This case is about the moral right of a married woman to refuse unwanted, forcible sexual intercourse. It is about respecting the right of a wife to say no and recognising that marriage is no longer a universal licence to ignore consent,” she said.

Referring to a Supreme Court judgment, Ms. Nundy argued that women cannot be treated as a commodity and marriage does not make a “rapist a non-rapist”. “Not only do consequences to a specifically labelled offence deter it, they elevate the consciousness of those who understand where the boundaries are,” she argued.

Ms. Nundy further argued that the Indian Constitution is “transformative” in nature and this case is about “people versus patriarchy and bigotry”. The court will continue hearing the case on Tuesday.