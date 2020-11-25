Can proceed against Umar, Sharjeel in riots case: court

Case to be heard next onDecember 12

A local court on Tuesday said there was sufficient material to proceed against former Jawaharlal Nehru University students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, and one Faizan Khan for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the north-east Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat made the remark after taking cognizance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by Delhi Police. “After perusal of the chargesheet and accompanying documents, there is sufficient material to proceed against accused persons Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and Faizan Khan for offences mentioned therein,” the court said.

The court also noted that sanction for prosecution under Section 45 of the UAPA for offences under Sections 13 (punishment for unlawful activities), 16 (punishment for terrorist act), 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist act), and 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the UAPA has been filed by the prosecution.

The court also ordered the prosecution to supply a soft copy of the supplementary chargesheet to the accused. It also issued summons to accused Faizan Khan, who is currently on bail, for next date of hearing on December 12.

In an earlier chargesheet, the Delhi police had charged 15 persons, including Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, under the UAPA in connection with the riots.

Others who have been chargesheeted include former Congress councillor from Jagatpuri Ishrat Jahan, Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator Safoora Zargar, student activist Gulfisha Khatoon, and social activist Khalid Saifi.

The list also includes activist Meeran Haider, Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, former Jamia student Shifa-Ur-Rahman, and five others: Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Athar Khan.

The secondary chargesheet brought the total number of persons accused under the anti-terror law to 18.