Can L-G be summoned, Rakhi Birla asks Privileges Committee

April 18, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla on Monday referred to the Committee of Privileges the issue of a note written by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, which was allegedly shared with the media before the Assembly.

The L-G had flagged “grave procedural lapses” in the Delhi government’s decision to convene a special session on Monday in a note to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, stating that the session “should not be convened”. In response, Mr. Kejriwal said the L-G should hire an adviser who has some knowledge of the Constitution.

On Monday, Ms. Birla said that the Privileges Committee should examine and report “whether there has been any breach of privilege and contempt and also whether the Hon’ble Lieutenant-Governor can be summoned before the committee”.

The Deputy Speaker said she was “surprised” that despite “clear statutory provisions” and court judgements, Mr. Saxena was “indulging in practices that don’t behove his constitutional post”.

Ms. Birla said the Assembly Secretariat received Cabinet’s decision through the Law Department on Saturday, recommending a one-day session on Monday, per the rules.

She added that the Speaker had called for the special session “as there was no recommendation for the prorogation of the fourth session, which was adjourned sine die on 29.03.2023.”