Can clear CM’s doubts on farm laws: Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his residence, offering to clear his “doubts” and explain to him the benefits of the Centre’s three controversial farm laws.
The North East Delhi MP tweeted the offer a day after Mr. Kejriwal alleged that the laws will not benefit farmers in any way and, instead, harm their interests.
Farmers benefit
“Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ji, you do not allow anyone to enter your house and do not meet the public representatives sitting outside, let me invite you to come to our government residence on 27 December 3 pm - I will tell you the benefits of agricultural law in front of the media. lets do constructive politics for farmers benefit,” Mr. Tiwari tweeted.
Reacting to PM Narendra Modi’s address to farmers on Friday, Mr. Kejriwal had questioned how the farm laws would benefit them.
“BJP says that these laws will not harm farmers. But what will be the benefit? They say that now the farmer will be able to sell the crop anywhere outside the market. But outside the market, the crop is sold for half the price? How did this “benefit” happen? The truth is that there are a lot of harm from these laws and not a single benefit,” the CM had tweeted.
