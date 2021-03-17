Campus reopening: Jamia to adopt ‘holistic’ approach

NEW DELHI

17 March 2021 01:15 IST

‘In process of declaring exam schedule’

Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday said it is going to adopt a holistic approach to physical reopening of the campus so that it may arrive at a well-informed decision.

There have been demands from several sections of the student community to open the university.

“The university is committed to secure the interests and welfare of its students. To this end, it has initiated the exercise of taking all stakeholders into confidence. The university is closely monitoring the fast-changing pandemic situation in Delhi and rest of India as majority of our students come from different parts of the country,” the university said.

It added that the institution intends to provide the students safe and healthy presence on the campus consistent with the mandated COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The quality-based online classes are in full swing and we are attempting to put the disrupted academic calendar on the track in terms of teaching and examinations, it said, and added that it was in the process of declaring the examination schedule for the first semester students that would be conducted through the Open Book Examination (OBE).