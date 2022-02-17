Campus in full bloom as students return after 2 years

Finding affordable accommodation still top priority for outstation students

Finding affordable accommodation still top priority for outstation students

North Campus at Delhi University came back to life on Thursday with students returning to college after nearly two years of online education.

The excitement to be back was palpable as students took selfies, met friends in person for the first time, and visited nooks and corners of the campus that they had only heard about but had never explored.

Many outstation students could be seen attending classes with suitcases in tow, eager to find accommodation after attending their classes, given the short notice in which they had to turn up to the university. Many such students said that to them finding affordable paying guest accommodations was proving to be more difficult than the task of getting near-perfect scores to secure their admission to DU, given how landlords have cashed in on the sudden spike by inflating rents.

The problem of finding affordable rental spaces has been compounded with students of all three years of undergraduate studies searching for accommodation at the same time. Saurabh, a first year student at Kirori Mal College, from Jharkhand, who came to attend his first day of college with two backpacks and a suitcase in tow said, “I looked online and found that rooms were exorbitantly priced so I decided to come to Delhi and then search for a place to stay. However, I have found that everything here is even more expensive as there are very few beds or rooms left. Most owners of paying guest accommodations have added more beds to their rooms making it very cramped. They are also charging a deposit to ensure that one doesn’t leave in a few days.”

For those who have already found a place to stay, it was all about being back in the classroom or taking photos in the sun-kissed lawns of their respective colleges. “Attendance was over 50% in our class and it was so nice to see faces, which we have seen online everyday right through the pandemic, in person,” said Chaarvi, a second year student of Ramjas College.

Her friend Chitra, who met Chaarvi for the first time despite being her friend for over a year, said, “My sister who studied at Hindu College never stops taking about her DU days. She used to tell me that DU is an experience that will give me a different perspective to life. Sitting in my bedroom behind a computer screen was not the DU experience I had signed up for.”

Christopher, an International student from Sudan who has come to study Botany at DU said, “I knew that campus was going to reopen so I came here a month ago and have been living in a hostel since then. I came to see my college but there was nobody around back then. Today it is full of people and I hope I make some friends.”

The sudden reopening of the college and accommodation hassles have also led parents to accompany their children to college on their first day to help them settle in. Nupur Saha who was waiting outside St. Stephen’s College for her son to finish with classes for the day said, “My son took admission in 2020 but today is his first day of college. We did not opt for the accommodation college provides because of the pandemic and there are also no air-conditioned rooms. We have found accommodation for him where he will be comfortable.”