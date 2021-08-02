Campaign to strengthen legal services launched

Several projects related to it unveiled

Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, on Sunday unveiled a year-long campaign by Haryana Legal Services Authority to strengthen legal services in the State and inaugurated several projects associated with it.

Launching the campaign, “Quality of Legal Services is Key to Access to Justice for All”, at Apparel House in Sector-44 here, Justice Lalit inaugurated a dedicated videoconferencing facility for structured and regular consultation between the inmates and legal aid counsel in all districts of the State and kids zones for the children accompanying their parents to Alternative Dispute Resolution Centres.

He also released a short film on Juvenile Justice Act (Care and Protection) Act, 2015; animated short clip on rights of a person at pre-arrest and arrest stage and awareness posters enumerating rights of a person at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stage to be affixed in police stations, courts and jails.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Lalit emphasised upon the need for virtual modes of creating awareness when the physical interactions were not possible in situation like COVID-19. He also shared his views on the difficulties faced by people while taking legal aid and put emphasis on working out such problems so that the confidence of the people on the legal services authorities might get better day by day.

The campaign, conceptualised by Haryana State Legal Services Authority, is aimed at strengthening the legal services at different stages and make justice accessible for all despite any economical or social constraint. Its primary objective is to enhance the quality of legal services and maximise the efforts of Legal Services Institutions in reaching out to people living in any corner of the State.