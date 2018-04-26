Campaign to save Delhi’s heritage

Union Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday launched the ‘Save Old Delhi Heritage’ campaign revolving around the preparation of a detailed plan to develop Old Delhi by bringing all private and State-run stakeholders on a single platform.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs also rapped the Shahjahanbad Development Board, which comes under the Delhi government, for doing “nothing” to develop Chandni Chowk, which is home to several heritage havelis.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Goel said the Centre, the Delhi government, the municipal corporations and the Shahjahanbad Development Board were yet to devise some concrete plans to develop the area.

“Lakhs of tourists, including foreign nationals, throng Chandni Chowk. The place’s despicable condition is creating a bad impression on the visitors.” the Minister said.