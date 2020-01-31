‘Campaign speeches clearly show divisive agenda’

The recent campaign speeches by the BJP Ministers and leaders in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections has once again brought to the focus the government’s divisive agenda with a greater clarity, former NDA Minister Yashwant Sinha said at the conclusion of 22-day Gandhi Shanti Yatra from Gateway of India in Mumbai to Rajghat in Delhi.

The yatra, organised by his organisation Rashtra Manch, covered 5,000 km crossing five States. Mr Sinha said that the situation in the country is grave today than when the yatra had started on January 9. The campaign speeches in Delhi by BJP leaders has further deteriorated the discourse in the country.

“Is this the language of a democratic discourse? The agenda of this government is very clear. And if there were any doubts left, the Delhi elections has put it forth with greater clarity that the government will work on religious lines and will divide India in the name of religion,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said that there is sustained effort to silence the voice of Opposition. Citing an example, he said that in Gujarat, Section 144 is imposed on the whims of the State administration. While permission to anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rallies and public meetings are denied, 62 pro-CAA events were held in the State.

He said that the yatra also crossed Uttar Pradesh, a State which has witnessed “State terrorism”. Mr Sinha said the U.P. police has slapped cases against those who lost their lives in police firing during CAA protests for allegedly damaging the public property. The families of the deceased haven’t even been given copies of the FIR or the post-mortem report. “As the protests are increasing, the government is crossing all limits of cruelty,” he added.