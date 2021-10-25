Campaign promotes Ayurveda, Yoga as a way of life

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday kicked off a campaign to promote physical activity and walking and encourage people not to follow a sedentary lifestyle. The campaign, Ayurwalk, which was organised by the Department of Ayush, was aimed to promote Ayurveda and Yoga as disciplines to help lead a healthy life.

The walk began at Central Park, Connaught Place, and ended at Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College, Karol Bagh. Medicinal plants were distributed to the participants and their various benefits were discussed.

Mr. Jain said, “In today’s comfortable lifestyle where all the work is done by robots and artificial intelligence, we do not do any kind of physical exercise. This Ayurwalk event is a reminder that we should walk every day,” he said.

The Minister said Ayurveda, which is called the science of life, plays an important role in maintaining physical well-being and resisting diseases.