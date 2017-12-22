Campaign for safety of healthcare workers in city

Becton Dickinson (BD), an American medical technology company — has initiated ‘Santa Says…Stay Sharp Be Safe’ campaign which aims at spreading awareness of healthcare worker safety across hospitals in the Capital. The campaign which started on December 20 will continue till December 31 and includes hospitals like Medanta, Ganga Ram, Artemis, Columbia Asia, Apollo, PSRI, ESI and B.L. Kapur among others in the Capital.

Realising the occupational hazards faced by workers in a healthcare set-up, BD, a global medical technology company that is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care, initiated the campaign last year. BD leads in patient and health care worker safety and the technologies that enable medical research and clinical laboratories. This year, the campaign focusses on issues faced by healthcare workers — needle-stick injuries including exposure to blood-borne pathogens such as HIV/AIDS and hepatitis, being the most highest among them.

Needle-prick injuries

Needle-prick injuries is a prominent occupational hazard and has the prevalence ranging from 10 to 50 per cent in the studied population.

Dr. Deepak Singla, medical director, Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, said that injuries from blood-filled needles is the major reason because of which healthcare workers become vulnerable to blood-borne pathogens and life-threatening diseases. “Needles are mostly used in performing high-risk procedures like drawing blood, intravascular catheterisation, etc. The good news is that majority of the infections through needle-stick injuries are preventable. Programmes like this one from (BD) like ‘Santa Says… Stay Sharp, Be Safe’ campaign focusing on education and training of healthcare workers pertaining to needle stick injury prevention and use of safety engineered devices can go a long way in bringing down the incidence of infections,” he added.

According to a study, India contributes to 30 per cent of the 16 billion injections administered worldwide. Sadly, of these, 63 per cent are estimated to be unsafe due to improper sterilisation, reuse or faulty administration, making them a leading cause of infection among healthcare workers.

A study, undertaken at AIIMS Trauma Centre in 2014, showed about 36 per cent of doctors, 14.6 per cent of nurses and 7 per cent of housekeeping staff had accidental needle-stick injuries.

A policy guidance released by the WHO in February 2015 highlighted needle-stick injury as one of the major issues and had advocated for the use of Sharps Injury Protection devices. This policy also provides guidance to key stakeholders that plays a critical role in the adoption and implementation of safe injection practices, i.e., in endorsing the policy, manufacturing the devices, ensuring their procurement and distribution at the country level, promoting their correct use by healthcare providers and their evaluation in terms of safety and effectiveness

Vishal Taneja, business director, BD medical, BD in India said, “With this campaign across hospitals this festive season, we would seek to advance the right spirit of education and training on infection prevention and control, including needle-stick and sharps safety, use of safety-engineered devices for better clinical practices and also enhance our engagement to protect healthcare workers from injuries in the country.”