Campaign against dengue seeks to engage residents

The Delhi government’s campaign against vector-borne diseases — 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute Har Ravivar Dengue Par Vaar — will enter its third week on Sunday.
The campaign now seeks to engage Delhi residents to pick up the phone and call 10 of their friends/relatives and advise them on the good practices of preventing dengue.
Launching the campaign on September 6, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected his residence for signs of stagnant clean water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes at 10 a.m. on Sunday for 10 minutes.
He had tweeted: “Today on the second Sunday of the campaign against dengue, I inspected my house again and replaced the accumulated water. It only took me 10 minutes, you must also check your house. Dengue will loseagain.”
Some preventive measures for dengue include draining stagnant water from home, surroundings, and vases, changing the water stored in coolers, or adding a small layer of oil or petrol in the accumulated water, and always covering the water tanks with a lid.
