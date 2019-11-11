Campaign against dengue a success: Kejriwal

At the end of the ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign against dengue, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that it had been a success as fewer than 1,100 cases and no deaths were reported until last week.

He said that in 2015, more than 15,000 cases and 60 deaths were reported.

The Delhi government was running the campaign, which requested the cooperation of Delhiites to keep the city free from vector-borne diseases.

Addressing Delhiites through a video message, Mr. Kejriwal said: “I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. Ten weeks back, we started a fight against dengue together. I feel proud to say that we have successfully defeated dengue. This is all because of the people of Delhi.” The Chief Minister added that people participated in the campaign in huge numbers, and that “we could not have done this without their support”.

Mr. Kejriwal said that doctors had warned of a spike in dengue cases this year, “but the campaign managed to control the spread of the disease”.

‘Delhi sets example’

“People from outside Delhi, severely suffering from dengue, said they wished their State could also initiate such a campaign. I hope the entire world can initiate such campaigns. More than 100 countries are suffering from dengue but they do not know how to combat this disease. But Delhi has shown them the way,” the Chief Minister said.

The campaign required people to look for stagnant water in and around their homes for ten minutes at 10 a.m. every Sunday for ten weeks and dispose of it to prevent breeding of mosquito larvae.

The government roped in celebrities to popularise the campaign and promoted the scheme in schools as well.

Delhiites were encouraged to share videos of themselves cleaning their homes and removing stagnant water to spread the message and encourage others to do their bit.