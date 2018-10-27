Camp residents say land usage only issue, ‘no communal tension’

Four minors aged between 11-13, residents of Valmiki camp, were apprehended for allegedly thrashing an 8-year-old to death. The family members of two of them regretted their occasional presence at the spot.

The 45-year-old father of one of the accused minors, a labourer, said on Friday that his son “does not understand that he has been charged with murder; fights happen between children but they had no intention of killing the child”.

Elder brother of another accused, Class VI student, claimed that his brother never used to go to that area to play. “He used to go rarely to play because he was always busy in studies; he is a topper. He must have gone after months and this happened,” the brother said.

Sister of another accused expressed regret claiming that her brother, Class VI student, used to spend his time at their father’s grocery store. He only went to play because he was free at the time, she said.

The residents claimed that madrasa authorities “finally got a reason to instal a gate between the camp and the madrasa and claim ownership of the vacant land between the two sites”.

Tahir, 20, alleged that the two sides have been at loggerheads because of the usage of land. “I am also a Muslim and I have grown up in this camp. This issue has nothing to do with religion. They just do not want us to use the vacant plot,” he said, adding that the fight over the usage has been going on for years.

For marriage functions

Camp residents, mostly migrants from UP, Bihar and Haryana, said they use the vacant plot to organise marriage functions, park vehicles, throw garbage and for children to play which the madrasa objects.

“We live in narrow lanes. There is no place to park vehicles or organise functions. They want us to not do that and instal a gate instead so they can build jhuggis there and put them on rent as they have done right opposite the madrasa,” alleged Tahir.

Madrasa chief Maulana Mohd Ali Johar denied the allegation and said they are only troubled by “anti-social” elements.