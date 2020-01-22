Calls for V-C’s removal now unreasonable: HRD Minister

Calls for the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar are now unreasonable as the basic demand of students on hostel fee hike has been met, said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.
The situation in the university is turning normal and students who want to study should not be disturbed, the Minister said.
Last year in October, JNU administration announced a hike in hostel fee, including introduction of service and utility charges. Following this, students took to streets demanding a roll back, prompting the HRD Ministry to form a panel to mediate between the agitating students and the administration.
“The basic demand of students about the hostel fee hike has been met. The calls for JNU V-C’s removal now are unreasonable, removing anybody is not the solution,” Mr. Pokhriyal said.
