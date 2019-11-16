‘Call on extending odd-even next week’

The Delhi government will take a call early next week on whether or not to extend the odd-even rule, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the concluding day of the scheme on Friday.

He said the Delhi government was closely monitoring the air quality of the city. The air quality is expected to improve over the coming days and the government does not want to “inconvenience citizens”, he said.

‘AQI may improve’

“I want to congratulate the people of Delhi for participating voluntarily in the odd-even scheme; 250 to 300 fines were issued daily... We are monitoring the pollution situation... we do not want to inconvenience citizens; the quality of air is expected to improve over the coming few days,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

On the last day of the scheme, a total of 576 fines were issued; the traffic police challaned 394 motorists; revenue department 60; and transport department 122.

“We will keep a close watch on the Air Quality Index for the next two days and then decide whether or not to implement the scheme again, or extend its current edition, on Monday morning,” he added.

The third edition of the scheme was held between November 4 and November 15. It was suspended for two consecutive days on November 11 and 12 in view of Guru Parv.

The road-rationing measure was mainly to rein in local sources of pollution affecting air quality and not to address the issues posed by pollution emanating from neighbouring States, said Mr. Kejriwal.

“There is NASA imagery which shows direct co-relation between stubble burning (in neighbouring States) and its deteriorating effect on the AQI of the city,” the Chief Minister said.

“Analyse all the local factors contributing to air pollution in Delhi before October 10 when the AQI was between 90 and 130 and after that date when stubble burning started in neighbouring States, it clearly shows how it [AQI] started getting worse,” he added.