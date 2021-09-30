Call of the mosque

Cutline leadin Cutline goes here cutline here cutline goes here. Cutline_Credit

30 September 2021 01:30 IST

One of the most abiding monuments in the city, the Begumpur Masjid holds many tales in its tapering turrets and multidomed roofs

Even though prayers are no longer held here, the Begumpur Masjid is the second largest mosque of Delhi and has been in the news lately due to its rapidly deteriorating condition.

In the 14th century, Delhi got its fourth city, grandly named Jahanpanah or the ‘Refuge of the World’. It was built by Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq, who is notorious for his eccentric decisions including the shifting of his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad in the Deccan. This meant that the city was not destined to flourish, even though he returned to it soon after.

It was left to his successor, Sultan Firuz Shah Tughlaq, to give Delhi its most abiding monument.

An ardent builder and antiquarian, Sultan Firuz Shah repaired many of the old monuments such as the Surajkund in modern-day Faridabad and the Qutub Minar. He built baolis (stepwells), schools, hospitals, hospices, hunting lodges and the fifth city of Delhi, named Firozabad, while his minister Khan-i Jahan Jauna Khan built seven mosques spread out over a vast area. Out of these, the largest was in the heart of Jahanpanah.

It was built in 1387 in the village of Begumpur from which it gets its name. Its boldly projecting gateway, double-pillars, tapering turrets, multidomed roofs mark it as a Firuz Shah Tughlaq-era mosque.

Its entrance is hidden in the narrow lanes of Malviya Nagar. It could once be accessed from three sides, but though domed gateways in the north and south remain, they are no longer in use as the steps leading up to them have been destroyed.

Walking up the 15 stone steps and passing under the domed entrance gateway into the massive courtyard, one feels a sense of continuity with those who would have come here earlier and a sense of anguish at its dilapidated state.

The 247-foot-long by 223-foot-broad courtyard has been a witness to history. The arched cloisters on the three sides and three-aisle deep prayer hall in the west would have once rung out with the sound of azan and the prayers of the faithful. Today, it is overgrown with grass and weeds.

The main prayer hall on the west has an imposing entrance gateway with a tall arched pylon in the central frontage and tapering turrets at each of its corners. Clearly inspired by Iranian design, it is the earliest example of a ‘four-iwan (vaulted rectangular hall)’ mosque in India and, in turn, it inspired later mosques such as those in Jaunpur built by the Sharqi sultans.

Since Sultan Firuz Shah had built a new city near the Yamuna and under the Lodi dynasty the capital was shifted to Agra, Jahanpanah was once again neglected.

Except for a brief period of time under Sher Shah Sur and Humayun, Agra remained the capital till 1648. When it did shift back to Delhi under Shah Jahan, it was to the new city of Shahjahanabad.

Sometime during this period, the 64 domes of the Begumpur mosque became home to villagers. According to H.C. Fanshawe (in Delhi, Past and Present, published in 1902) the arcades of the ‘Refuge of the World’ were also used to give refuge to some English in 1857.

The villagers, along with their animals, lived in it till the beginning of the 20th century when the Archaeological Survey of India relocated them.

These years were not kind to the monument. In fact, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, who has devoted reams to the monuments of Delhi (Asar-us Sanadid, published 1847) , dismisses it with the words, “Near Bijai Mandal lies Begumpur where Khan-e-Jahan Khan-e-Firoz Shahi has constructed a mosque. It is very similar to the Khirki mosque. I didn’t find the building attractive enough to sketch, so have left it out.”

He must have seen it at a time when it was occupied by the villagers and their cattle. Today, shorn of people, its grandeur is stark, its sheer size majestic and its upkeep appalling.

A portion of the arcade domes had collapsed earlier and the ones that survived are now crying out for help and hoping that its plea doesn’t go unheard.

Hogi iss dher imaarat ki kahaani kuchh tau

Dhundh alfaz ke malbe mein maa’ini kuchh tau

(Surely a story hides behind these ruins, somewhere

Search the debris of words, the meaning is there, somewhere)

— Shehpar Rasool

(The author is a historian who writes on heritage and culture)