Call for walk-in registrations for non-ration cardholders

DRRAA writes to CM highlighting issues on ration distribution

Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyaan (DRRAA) wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanding the setting up of help desks and facilitating walk-in registrations for non-ration cardholders, who require foodgrains. It also said that there should be decentralised distribution points across the city so that people can reach easily.

Highlighting issues to be taken into consideration while formulating the scheme to distribute grains among non-ration cardholders, the DRRAA in its letter said: “It must be ensured that the procedure for registering for dry grains is simple and accessible. The government must set up help desks in low income areas and at distribution points to facilitate registration, in addition to online registration. To prevent delay in providing ration, walk-in registration must be allowed at distribution points where people can avail grains on the spot.”

“In view of the restrictions on movement on account of the lockdown, either the network of 2,000 ration shops be used or at least three distribution points should be opened in each municipal ward to facilitate access,” the letter to the CM read.

COVID ration cards

Suggesting the issuance of COVID ration cards, the DRRAA said that it must be ensured that distribution of dry ration is continued till such time that the Disaster Management Act is in force. “We suggest that COVID ration cards can be issued to all people who register for the scheme and like ration cardholders, they be provided foodgrains every month,” the letter said.

Further, the DRRAA said that to enable public monitoring, details of quantity of ration distributed and details of who it was provided to must be placed in the public domain on the government’s website and also at distribution points.