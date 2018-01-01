Call for action over vacant houses

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has requested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to intervene in the issue of vacant houses in Delhi and get an action plan prepared to allot them to the poor.

In a letter to the Chief Minister recently, Mr. Puri said all-out efforts were being made to provide houses to all poor in urban areas and so, “leaving completed houses un-alloted to eligible beneficiaries or keeping the houses incomplete is a waste of national resources”.

Houses under JNNURM

He noted that the housing and urban affairs secretary had earlier written to the Delhi chief secretary, requesting an action plan for utilising all completed/incomplete and unoccupied houses constructed under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission by March 31, 2018.

“Since no progress has been made in this regard so far, I would request your personal intervention to get an action plan prepared to complete and allot the houses constructed under JNNURM to eligible beneficiaries...,” Mr. Puri added.