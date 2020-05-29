CAIT writes to Baijal on sanitisation of markets

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday wrote to L-G Anil Baijal, raising concerns about the lack of sanitation of markets and the “casual” attitude of the Delhi government towards battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even after 10 days of opening shops, no sanitisation operations have have commenced in any market of Delhi,” CAIT wrote, adding that heaps of garbage were getting collected at various markets here. Given the heavy footfall at Delhi’s markets and the rising number of COVID-19 cases here, such spots were vulnerable for the spread of the virus, it noted. The traders body appealed for the L-G’s intervention in the matter.