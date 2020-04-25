CAIT to launch e-commerce marketplace

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said it would soon lunch a national e-commerce marketplace to help local kirana stores take orders online in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trader (DPIIT) and other bodies.
In the present situation, people who are especially in tier two and tier three cities, are particularly dependent on local stores for supply of goods but are facing many challenges, the CAIT said.
The platform is being developed to overcome these, it said, adding that this would be meant as a permanent e-commerce platform for digitising existing businesses.
