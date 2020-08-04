CAIT slams BCCI for sponsor

New Delhi

04 August 2020 08:15 IST

CAIT writes to Union Home Minister, says decision contrary to govt. policy

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, decrying the retaining of Chinese firm Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League to be held this year. At a time when the Centre has taken various decisions, such as banning Chinese apps and exiting ventures with Chinese companies, the BCCI’s decision ran contrary to the broad policy of the government, the traders’ body said.

Advertising

Advertising