CAIT launches ‘China Quit India’ campaign

New Delhi

10 August 2020 00:52 IST

Traders body — Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) — on Sunday launched a “China Quit India” campaign, calling for checks on “China’s growing footprint in India”.

The campaign, which is an extension of its earlier demand to boycott Chinese goods, involved demonstrations at nearly 600 places in different parts of the country, the CAIT said.

With this it appealed to the government to take a check on Chinese imports, investments in Indian companies and start-ups anddigital apps. Chinese stake in government projects and construction machinery “should be put under the scanner”, the group said. It demanded an “all-round siege” of China and its activities in India.

