CAIT holds protest

Several traders under the banner of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday protested against a proposed move of the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to “join hands with Amazon and Flipkart”..
A proposal to bring the e-commerce players on to a government e-commerce portal has attracted the ire of CAIT which said if the government was serious about such a portal it should create an independent portal which traders of the country would support.
CAIT also said that “joining hands with ones who are known for their ulterior motives and unhealthy business practices over the globe is highly deplorable.”
Traders in other parts of the country and other unions also took part in the protest, the union said. CAIT office-bearers said that the union would continue its protest in opposition to the move with more demonstrations planned later in the month.
