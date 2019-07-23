CAIT demands dissolution of SC-appointed panel

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday demanded the “dissolution” of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee and announced to the launch a “campaign”.

Over the last 13 years, trade in the city has suffered a lot due to sealing and the government has not taken any steps for its remediation, the traders’ body said.

As a consequence, traders would be forced to flee to neighbouring States to carry out their businesses, it claimed. The traders’ body attacked the SC appointed-monitoring committee for “overreaching its jurisdiction” saying that the committee was “working purely as a dictator” and did not adhere to laws passed by the Central and State governments. As a result, the Delhi Development Authority and the municipal corporations have been “paralysed”.

Amnesty scheme

The union also critcised the lack of intervention by the Delhi government. “Their apathy towards the trading community is highly questionable,” they said.

The CAIT said that if no resolution was arrived at by the political fraternity before the Assembly polls, they would collectively vote against parties who have not supported the traders. The traders demanded that the Union government announce an amnesty scheme to protect trade established as of December 2019.