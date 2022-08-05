Delhi

‘CAG reports tabled in House after L-G’s intervention’

Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: FIle photo
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI August 05, 2022 01:41 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 01:41 IST

The city government did not table the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports from 2017-2018 to 2020-2021, relating to the accounts of Delhi, in the Assembly till as late as July, which was in violation of its constitutionally mandated responsibility, sources at the Lieutenant-Governor’s office said on Thursday.

Reminders sent

The source claimed that 10 reports over four years were tabled in the Assembly on July 5 after the L-G Secretariat and the CAG sent several reminders to the Finance Department. The Delhi Government when asked did not comment on why there was a delay in tabling the reports.

The Constitution of India mandates that “the reports of the CAG relating to the Accounts of the State shall be submitted to the Governor, who shall cause them to be laid before the Legislature of the Assembly”. However, sources at the L-G’s office claimed that it was only after multiple reminders that the reports that had been pending since 2017-18 were tabled in a two-day session of the Delhi Assembly without having any discussion on them.

After tabling the reports, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that Delhi has been recording a revenue surplus since 2015 due to the government’s “honest politics”.

