CAG report pulls up govt. bodies,finds ₹1,701.14 cr. loss in 500 cases

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday criticised different government bodies for their lapses and laxity which has cost hundreds of crores of rupees to the exchequer.

Under assessment/short levy/loss of revenue and other irregularities involving ₹1,701.14 crore in 500 cases was revealed during test check of the records of 70 units of the Department of Trade and Taxes, State Excise, Transport and Revenue conducted during 2017-18, the report said.

Transport and tourism

The CAG report came down heavily on the Department of Transport and the Department of Tourism.

“Due to failure of Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited [DTIDC] to provide work fronts timely, the upgradation work of ISBT Kashmere Gate could not be completed even after more than eight years of stipulated completion date, resulting in raising of claims of ₹113.80 crore by contractor and DIMTS,” the report read.

“Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited incurred avoidable payment of interest of ₹2.76 crore due to default/delay in filing of ITR and default/deferment in payment of advance tax,” the report said. It also pointed to the lapse of not establishing ISBTs at North and South West entry points of Delhi in Dwarka and Narela even after Supreme Court directions 20 years ago.

“The objective of reducing air pollution in GNCTD [Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi] by establishing these two ISBTs could not be achieved as 516 and 1,243 inter-State diesel operated buses arriving from Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh continue to ply to/from ISBTs at Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate respectively on daily trip basis,” it said.

“In the case of Narela ISBT, after releasing payment of ₹10.30 crore to DDA, the land for establishment of the ISBT has not yet been finalised even after the lapse of 11 years,” the report said. It also read that even after over five years after being assigned the responsibility of managing the bus queue shelters (BQS), the DTIDC failed to construct any new BQS.

“Injudicious decision of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation to enter into an agreement with a firm for the operations of Coffee Home without seeking consent of New Delhi Municipal Corporation [land owning agency] has resulted in loss of revenue of ₹3.05 crore,” the report said.

During the period — July 2017 to March 2018—, 70% to 98% taxpayers had filed their returns. The report also said as, on March 31, 2018, there were 18 State PSUs which included 16 government companies and two statutory corporations. Of this, 13 PSUs (other than Power Sector) incurred overall losses during the five year period from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

“Major losses were incurred by Delhi Transport Corporation to the tune of ₹3,843.62 crore as per the latest finalised accounts of the corporation. As per the latest finalised accounts for 2017-18, out of 13 PSUs, five earned profit of ₹70.32 crore and four PSUs incurred losses of ₹3,859.78 crore and four incurred marginal profit and loss,” the CAG report said.

During the last five years, the turnover of five power sector undertakings recorded compounded annual growth of 2.81% and compounded the annual decline in debt was 6.97% due to which the debt-turnover ratio improved from 1.87 in 2013-14 to 1.25 in 2017-18.

No scam found: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the CAG is the most admired auditing agency in India and in the last 70 years, it had unearthed many scams like 2G, Coal and CWG etc.

“In spite of harsh scrutiny, the CAG couldn’t find out anything wrong with the Delhi government in the last five years. We have fulfilled the responsibilities entrusted to us by the public,” he added.