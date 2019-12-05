CAG: rent not paid by Delhi transport, pollution bodies

A CAG report tabled in the Delhi Assembly has found that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd. (DIMTS) have not paid rent amounting to ₹23.09 crore for their offices in Kashmere Gate ISBT. The total outstanding rent of different offices is ₹28.82 crore.

Also, the office spaces were rented out in some cases at 25% of market rate, according to the report, which also pointed to the poor facilities and dirty washrooms in the ISBTs. The report also said that reserve price for the shops at the ISBTs, which were rented out to public, was fixed in a non-transparent manner.

The report said that the principle of general prudence requires that any commercial space should be rented out at fair market value. “However, audit observed that though the DTIDC was aware [August 2012] that market rent in Kashmere Gate was above ₹175 per sqft, it has charged ₹45 per sqft from DIMTS,” it said.