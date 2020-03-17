Delhi

Cable stolen, metro services disrupted

Metro service between Dwarka and Dwarka Sector-21 stations on the Blue Line were disrupted on Monday as a portion of the signalling cable had to be replaced after it was reportedly stolen. Services on the section were regulated from the beginning of operations till 11.30 a.m., said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials.

Spurt in cases

The officials added that incidents of theft on the metro network have seen a spurt. “The DMRC lodges an FIR in such cases and breakthroughs have been made in the past by the police. However, in recent times, such incidents have witnessed a spurt with 14-15 such cases reported on the Airport Line alone in February,” a DMRC official said.

